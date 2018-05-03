Chris Brown & Royalty, 3, Get Silly While Bonding With Tiny Puppy — See The Cute New Pics

Chris Brown & his daughter Royalty clearly have a super sweet bond. But just when we thought the duo couldn’t get any cuter, they posed for precious pics with a tiny puppy! Prepare for cuteness overload.

What cuties! Chris Brown, 28, took to Instagram on May 2 to show off his adorable relationship with daughter Royalty Brown, 3. And while the two of them are total hams unto themselves, posing with a puppy totally took their sweet father-daughter pics to a new level! Chris posted one pic on his page, captioning the image, “DOUBLE DRAGONS,” while The Shade Room shared another photo from the same shoot. “Awww #ChrisBrown and his twin #Royalty are too cute 😍,” the media outlet wrote. We could not agree more!

In the images, Chris and Royalty can be seen sitting side-by-side against a black wall. While the singer is keeping it casual in sweatpants, a plain white tee, and a baseball cap, Royalty is styling in a sundress featuring a tulle skirt. Her hair is in a high ponytail tied up with a scrunchie. A little black puppy sits on Chris’ lap, and while Royalty is cuddling the pet in one photo, in the other, she and her dad are sticking out their tongues. It seems like these two were really having a blast together!

“So cute , lookin like twins,” one fan commented on Chris’ black-and-white photo. Another gushed, “Daddy-Daughter GOALS 💖💖.” There’s no question Chris loves spending time with his little girl. The two are frequently pictured together and it’s clear RoRo is a total daddy’s girl. Not only that, but Royalty seems to be taking after her famous father in terms of her love for performing. Just last month, the little cutie showed off dance moves of her own in an adorable video where she busted it out to Chris’ song “Party.” How precious is THAT?

Both Royalty and Chris will celebrate their birthdays this month. Royalty turns 4 years old on May 27 while Chris will be 29 later this week on May 5. We can’t wait to see how these two will celebrate their special days. We’re sure Chris already has a blowout birthday bash planned for his daughter!