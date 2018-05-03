Blac Chyna: Why She’s Taking The Credit For Cardi B’s Incredible Success

Say what?! Blac Chyna feels ‘responsible’ for Cardi B and her single ‘Bodak Yellow’s success. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Chyna wants Cardi to show her some respect!

In the blink of an eye, Cardi B has become a hip-hop sensation. The former stripper has gone from starring on Love & Hip-Hop to becoming a Grammy-nominated artist. And while the world is living for incredible journey, Blac Chyna is feeling a little resentful. “Blac feels totally responsible for much of Cardi’s success, and Chyna is bitter she is not getting the acknowledgment or recognition she deserves. Before anyone heard of ‘Bodak Yellow,’ Cardi’s breakout hit, Blac used the banger on one of her Instagram posts during a social media war with Rob [Kardashian],” a source close to Chyna tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Who knew she felt so strongly?!

“Everyone was watching Blac at the time, and when she posted the unheard song, the track took off to become a big hit from there,” our source added. For those of you who don’t know, since it’s release in 2017, “Bodak Yellow” has become five times platinum. “Blac has always been a fan of Cardi before anyone knew who Cardi was. Blac, who was also a stripper, has always been a fan of Cardi who also got her start in strip clubs. She respected Cardi’s ambition, and that’s why she chose to help give her music a platform on her social media. People pay a lot of money for exposure on Blac’s Instagram, but she did that for Cardi because she had respect for her aspirations,” our source added.

“Blac would like some respect, and possibly a bit more recognition. She feels dissed, ignored, and that Cardi for sure owes her something,” the insider continued. Yikes! Unfortunately, Chyna isn’t the only celebrity Cardi has beef with. As we previously told you, there’s been tension between Cardi and Nicki Minaj over their song “Motor Sport,” and how Cardi was seemingly unappreciative of the feature. “I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, ‘thank you,'” Nicki explained during an interview with Beats 1 Radio on April 12. Nevertheless, we hope this all blows over soon!