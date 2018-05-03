’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2: Jessica Takes The Stand & More In Gripping First Look Photos

’13 Reasons Why’ season 2 is only two weeks away, and Netflix has released brand-new photos that will leave you wanting more. From Jessica testifying to a scary moment for Tony, this season is going to be INTENSE.

The tapes were just the beginning. Netflix has unveiled first look images from the second season of 13 Reasons Why. The next set of episodes will drop May 18, but the show is teasing what’s to come in these new photos. Season 2 isn’t going to hold back whatsoever. Will Bryce finally get what’s coming to him? Well, that’s what it looks like. In one photo, Mr. Porter has Bryce by the neck against a wall. Not going to lie, Bryce looks scared. Good.

13 Reasons Why will be heading to court in season 2, and Jessica may finally get justice. In another photo, she’s on the stand at the trial surrounding Hannah’s death holding up two photographs. The photos of her have the words “a drunk” and “slut” written across them. Hannah Baker’s mom, rocking a shorter haircut, goes before reporters outside the courthouse.

There’s no 13 Reasons Why without Clay, and this season looks like it’s going to be just as emotional for him as last season. Clay is sitting in his room in one of the season 2 pictures. We can’t see the face of the girl who is also in the picture, but that hair looks strangely like Hannah’s. The final photo is one that will bring tears to your eyes. Tony is crying on the shoulder of a new character after his red Ford Mustang is destroyed. Poor Tony!

13 Reasons Why season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.