Blac Chyna & YBN Almighty Jay: New Report Claims She’s Not Pregnant — But Don’t Rule It Out

Despite pregnancy rumors, Blac Chyna is NOT expecting a baby with her 18-year-old boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay, according to a new report. Here’s the latest.

Blac Chyna is NOT pregnant, contrary to prior reports, according to TMZ. Just days after Page Six reported that the reality star is expecting her third child — and first with new boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay — TMZ’s sources claim Chyna’s “definitely not” expecting. However, the site also says that Blac does want more kids in the future, so having a child with YBN at some point could definitely be in the cards. Chyna is already a mom to King Cairo, 5, who she shares with Tyga, and Dream Kardashian, 1, who she shares with Rob Kardashian.

Despite their 11 year age difference (YBN is just 18 years old), Chyna and the rapper have been going strong for a few months now, and have been spotted out and about together quite a bit lately. They’re not shy about showing their affection for one another in public, either! Meanwhile, as HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, both Rob and Tyga were livid when they heard about the reports that their mutual baby mama could be knocked up again.

“Rob is furious and doesn’t want to believe it could be possible,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “So he has been texting Tyga about what he might know about the awkward situation. Even though Tyga is angry about it, too, he’s not surprised at all about the rumors and believes they could be true. Neither Rob or Tyga like the idea of a much younger rapper, who Blac barely knows, having a child with her and in the same house with King and Dream.”

Blac has not commented on the pregnancy rumors directly, but she did slam reports that she and YBN recently got engaged by showing off her left hand with NO ring on Instagram. We’ll be on the lookout, though…