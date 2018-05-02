Will.i.am Slams ‘Ignorant’ Kanye West For Slavery Comments: ‘That Broke My Heart’

Kanye West’s recent controversial comments about slavery has upset fans, as well as will.i.am. The Black Eyed Peas member called the rapper out for being ‘ignorant’ on Good Morning Britain.

Kanye West, 40, came under fire after he said that “slavery was a choice” during a TMZ interview. This statement rightfully caused an uproar on Twitter, but fans aren’t the only ones who are disappointed with the rapper’s controversial opinions. Will.i.am, 43, opened up about his own reaction to the comments during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. “That broke my heart, because I thought about my grandma, who was born in 1920, and her connection with her mom who raised her, who was born in the late 1800s. And my grandmother’s grandma, who was a slave,” he said in the interview on May 2. “And when you’re a slave, you’re owned. You don’t choose if you’re owned. When you’re a slave you’re deprived of education. That’s not choice, that’s by force.”

“So I understand the need to have free thought, but if your thoughts aren’t researched, that is just going to hurt those that are still in conditions where it’s not choice,” the musician continued. “That statement was one of the most ignorant statements that anybody that came from the hood could ever say about their ancestors, that slavery is a choice.” The “Where Is The Love?” hitmaker also said that it “makes me want to cry that we’re even talking about this” when there are other current issues that need to be addressed.

Will.i.am also thinks that the remarks seem out of character for the Yeezy designer. “To me, that’s a different person that’s saying that, and I hope it’s not to raise awareness so you could sell a record and some shoes, because that would be the worst thing to do, to stir up this very touchy race situation and you be the benefactor from it,” he added. “So I encourage you, if you really believe this, give your shoes away for free, give your album away for free. And I don’t like talking about going against my community, but that is harmful.” The Black Eyed Peas member concluded by saying, “I will not throw my ancestors under the bus to profit.”

Kanye tried to clarify his statements that he made on TMZ by comparing himself to Harriet Tubman and Nat Turner in a series of tweets. This, too, wasn’t received well by social media users. Many bashed him for comparing himself to the abolitionist heroes while others ridiculed his use of a quote that’s been historically misattributed to Tubman by white supremacists. So there’s that.