Maddie Poppe: 5 Things To Know About The Talented ‘American Idol’ Starlet

Maddie Poppe is proving week after week that she has what it takes to win ‘American Idol.’ Here’s what you need to know about the 20-year-old singer before the next round of competition!

1. Maddie Poppe can play a variety of instruments. Maddie isn’t just a singer, she’s a musician, too! The 20-year-old from Clarksville, Iowa, can play the guitar, ukulele, and keyboard. She played the ukulele during her amazing performance of “Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book during American Idol’s Disney Night!

2. She already has an album! Maddie released her first album, Songs From the Basement, in June 2016. The album includes 7 original songs. The songs talk about everything from high school drama to someone who broke her heart. Maddie is clearly a gifted songwriter as well. That’s why she’s a frontrunner to win American Idol season 16!

3. She was on The Voice as well! Maddie auditioned for the show back in 2015, but none of the judges turned their chairs for her, according to Life & Style magazine. Well, everything worked out for the best! Maddie was meant to be on American Idol!

4. She was a huge fan of the show before auditioning! Maddie started watching American Idol when she was 7 years old. “It just seemed right to audition for this because it’s something I kind of grew up on,” she told Waverly Newspapers, according to Bustle. Look how everything has come full circle. She’s gone from fan to finalist!

5. She sang an original song during Hollywood Week. For her solo performance, Maddie took a risk and performed a song she wrote herself. She sang “Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up” from her first album. Katy Perry teared up during the performance and said Maddie reminded her of herself. “We write a little bit of the same style,” Katy said. What a compliment!