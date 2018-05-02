Tyga Reportedly Owes Nearly $1 Million In Back Taxes — Should New Flame Iggy Azalea Be Worried?

Tyga reportedly has money problems – again. This time he is said to owe the taxman nearly $1 million. Is this a bad look for the star and his rumored new GF Iggy Azalea?

Tyga, 28, has been hit with embarrassing news. The rapper – who has been linked to Iggy Azalea, 27 – reportedly has a cash flow problem. He supposedly owes the taxman an eye-watering amount – so says The Blast, which claims to have seen documents filed against Tyga by the State of California Franchise Tax Board. The reason the rapper allegedly owes that much? He supposedly owes taxes to Uncle Sam for every year from 2011 up to 2016. Over that six-year period the bill ballooned to a massive $890,183.57.

It’s not the first time that Tyga has been hit with money troubles or rumors of mounting debt. While his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 20, was building a multimillion-dollar beauty empire he faced embarrassing headlines about money that he owed. In August 2016 a judge ruled the rapper owed F&S Investment Properties $186,000 for a rental property in Corona, Calif., according to The Wrap. Tyga and his business partner were accused of trashing and abandoning the property in June 2015. A few months later, in November 2016, he settled a nearly $280,000 debt with jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, according to People. The hits kept on coming for Tyga that year, because – according to multiple reports – he had at least two cars repossessed, a Ferrari and a white Maybach.

It all sounds horrible when stacked up together like this. But Tyga isn’t the first – and probably won’t be the last – rapper to have racked up debt. In fact it’s something that he and Iggy could discuss together as she too has been accused of owing the IRS back taxes. In April 2016, Iggy tweeted about the money she owed the taxman for her 2014 income tax bill. She wrote, “The IRS gave the option to pay them monthly or lump sum. I picked monthly, who wouldn’t?” We’re sure this is something that millions of Americans – and Tyga – can relate to!