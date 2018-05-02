‘The Hills’ Star Doug Reinhardt Allegedly Beaten By His Wife With His Metal Crutch After Knee Operation

This is just awful! Former ‘The Hills’ star Doug Reinhardt’s wife Natalie Sutton was arrested on April 28 for allegedly beating him with a metal crutch. Here’s everything we know!

What is going on in the world?! While recovering from a serious knee operation, Doug Reinhardt was in for an unfortunate surprise when his wife Natalie Sutton allegedly drunkenly beat him with a metal crutch on Saturday in Paradise Valley, AZ, according to TMZ. The former The Hills star was reportedly sitting on the couch when Natalie began swinging on him for no reason. She not only slammed his knee, but also allegedly targeted his head. As a result, a very injured and bloodied Doug called the cops right after the attack. Thankfully, Natalie was arrested on the spot.

After being charged with felony assault and battery, Natalie was released later that day, but was ordered by authorities to not go near Doug. However, that won’t be too hard considering Doug filed for divorce on April 30. For those of you who don’t know, Doug and Natalie got married last year in October, so the news of the attack is pretty shocking!

Before Natalie, Doug was romantically involved with Paris Hilton, Amanda Bynes, and was engaged to Allie Lutz, who was also featured on The Hills, in 2013. He even appeared on Paris’ show Paris Hilton’s My New BFF in 2009. In addition to his famous life in Laguna Beach, Doug is best known for playing baseball for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Baltimore Orioles. Nevertheless, we wish him the best during this difficult time and a speedy recovery.