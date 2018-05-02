Military Cargo Plane Bursts Into Flames After Crashing On A Savannah Highway – Shocking Pics

A military aircraft went up in flames after crashing in Savannah, Georgia. The wreck was like a ‘bomb going off,’ and the status of the five passengers is currently unknown.

A C-130 Hercules cargo plane, belonging to the Puerto Rico National Guard, crashed outside the Savannah/Hilton head International Airport on the morning of May 2, a National Guard spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. The plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, but it went down near Savannah around 11:30 AM ET. The aircraft had five passengers, but at the time of publication, the status of the people on board wasn’t known.

“There has been a plane crash at the intersection of Hwy 21 at Crossgate Rd. Roads will be shut down. Please avoid the area,” Chatham EMA tweeted. The Savannah Fire Department tweeted an image of the plane. Thick, black plumes of smoke rose off the burning wreckage, and photos of the damage were shared to social media. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment to NBC News about the crash, what with it being a military incident.

A witness who works near the crash site told CNN that “the ground shook like a bomb was going off.” The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport was assisting local agencies with the cleanup and recovery efforts. The airport said that the crash had no impact on its flight operations. Some commercial flights, however, were delayed by the crash.

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

We will continue to update this post with details, as they are made available. In the meantime, our thoughts go out to those on the plane. Here’s hoping everyone managed to make it out okay.