Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Ex Jen Harley Share 1st Pic Of Adorable Baby Daughter Amid Breakup Drama

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley are no longer an item, but they’ll always be bonded by their daughter Ariana! Better yet, Jen has finally given fans a 1st look at the infant, and she looks JUST like Ronnie!

What a cutie! Although Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Jen Harley welcomed a newborn baby girl just last month, the two are already broken up. Despite their public drama though, they both remain determined to be the best parents they can be. Taking to Instagram on May 2, Jen gushed about their daughter, Ariana Sky, and at last revealed the infant’s very first photo! The best part? She totally looks like her famous dad! Click here to see pics of the Jersey Shore cast then and now.

“Baby girl is 1 month old today!” Jen captioned the adorable pic. “Having a daughter is such an amazing feeling , changes your whole out look on life and how you want to be as a person , I love this girl more than anything and just want to be the best mom I can be to her 💞.” In the sweet snap, baby Ariana can be seen all wrapped up in a pink blanket with only her face visible. With a kitten filter on, the newborn looks directly into the camera. Even cuter, Ariana has TONS of jet-black hair, and it is beyond precious.

Jen and Ronnie had been dating for over a year when news broke on April 30 that the two have called it quits. Their breakup comes after multiple tense incidents. For example, the two had a blowout fight after Ronnie found out that Jen allegedly kept “sex videos of her ex.” On top of that, the two had vicious exchanges over social media and even a physical altercation that Jen live streamed.

However, hours after the livestreamed interaction aired, Ronnie apologized on social media and called Ariana his “number one priority.” “I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority,” the Jersey Shore star said in a statement shared on Twitter and Instagram Story April 30. So while her parents aren’t together anymore, Ariana certainly seems to be loved by each of them!