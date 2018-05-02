So hot! Rihanna displays her picture-perfect booty in a new pic and we can’t look away! Check it out right here!

Can’t wait for summer to arrive! You are definitely not alone! In fact, everyone’s favorite songstress — Rihanna, just took to social media to display her amazing booty in a tiger-print bikini while admitting that she’s also ready to bask in the summer sunshine! In the pic, she wears her black locks down and sports a cutoff tee with tassels while highlighting her insane curves. “When [you] can’t wait for summer,” she captioned the sexy snap. Okay, Rih has us ready to head to some island paradise — right now! Along with the butt pic, she also shared a few gorgeous selfies that we’re also loving!

Of course, as diehard fans already know, Rihanna makes a habit of showcasing her enviable figure on a regular basis! Just last month, she shared a jaw-dropping pic of herself in skimpy pink lingerie that effortlessly displayed her cleavage! The image was promoting her new lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. Judging from this smoldering item she wore in the promo pic, we’re betting this collection is going to be some insanely sexy stuff! The Savage x Fenty launches on May 11, so get ready!

when u can’t wait for summer. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 2, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

This new butt-teasing photo comes just days after a rather surprising report surfaced about the pop star. Namely, that she’s moving to Paris to be closer to her rumored boyfriend Hassan Jameel! “Hassan hates LA, so Rihanna has been traveling to Europe constantly to see him,” a source told OK! magazine, before adding that this move could allow them to enjoy a more average, quiet relationship. “They could have a relatively normal existence there without harassment from fans and paparazzi.” The hitmaker is currently hard at work on her clothing line, which operates out of Germany, so the move to nearby France sounds like a smart one for many reasons! But our next question is: where are they heading this summer!?