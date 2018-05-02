Princess Charlotte Turns 3: Happy Birthday To The Adorable Royal — See Her Cutest Pics

Princess Charlotte is officially a 3-year-old! The royal cutie celebrated her 3rd b-day on May 2, and it seems like the toddler gets more adorable with each passing year. See her most precious pics to date here!

Princess Charlotte turned 3 on May 2, and we cannot believe how big the adorable tot has gotten in just this past year! But not only has the cutie grown A LOT, she’s also had quite a life-changing year in many other ways. For starters, the tiny princess quietly made history back in April following the birth of her baby brother. For the first time EVER, despite welcoming a younger male into the family, Charlotte maintained her position of being fourth in line for the thrown. The new rule is thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which states birth order determines who becomes the next king or queen of the U.K., regardless of gender. Pretty awesome, right?

Clearly it’s been an exciting year for Charlotte, but not only is she STILL fourth in line for the crown, she also gained a new sibling in the process! The newest royal baby was born on April 23, and as Prince William, 35, took her and brother Prince George, 4, to meet their newborn brother, Charlotte once again impressed the world with her grace, adorableness, and even fashion! In fact, just hours after the princess was captured walking up the hospital steps, her Little Alice London dress completely sold out. Just call it the Princess Char effect!

The frock, which cost ₤45 (about $62 USD), featured puff sleeves, a Peter Pan collar, and a gorgeous blue floral print. Charlotte paired the piece with an Amaia Kids navy cardigan and Mary Jane shoes from the same brand that also retail for less than $65. But as precious as the youngster looked, she ACTED even cuter! After getting out of the car and holding her dad’s hand, Charlotte happily waved to the crowd gathering outside St. Mary’s Hospital in London. There’s no question the mini royal stole the show!

Princess Charlotte waves to the crowd as she accompanies Prince William into the hospital where he and Princess Kate welcomed a baby boy this morning. https://t.co/s4GqhYzIPy pic.twitter.com/v6vqEzpG29 — ABC News (@ABC) April 23, 2018

In addition to the excitement of welcoming a new member into the family, Princess Charlotte hit a major milestone in January. The toddler headed off to her very first day of nursery school on Jan. 8, and of course mom Kate Middleton, 36, was there to capture the adorable moment on camera. In the photos, Charlotte beams while wearing a stylish red coat by Amaia Kids, complete with a matching red pair of shoes and a small red bow in her hair. She also sported a pale pink scarf, gray tights, and a light pink backpack by Cath Kidston.

Charlotte attended Willcocks Nursery School full time until earlier this spring, which is when the school closes for the summer. With school not in session, we’re sure this summer will bring some exciting travel opportunities for the royal family. Don’t forget that last July the foursome went to Berlin together! During the trip, Charlotte charmed once again in a sweet sundress, and she even received a tiny bouquet of flowers from German gov rep Till Knorn — how cute is that?

We can’t wait to see how the royals celebrate Charlotte’s special day!