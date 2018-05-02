Paris Jackson Fuels Speculation She’s Dating Cara Delevingne With Romantic New Photo

Paris Jackson took to Instagram on May 2 to post a stunning pic of Cara Delevingne with a huge lipstick mark on her cheek as rumors swirl that the two are a serious item. See the pic that may be a hint to a romance here!

Paris Jackson, 20, took to Instagram on May 2 to show off a very interesting pic of close pal and rumored girlfriend Cara Delevingne, 25, and it’s causing even further speculation that the two are romantically involved! The pic shows Cara from the side while she’s blowing smoke from a cigarette out of her mouth and standing outside in shadows. The gorgeous model clearly has a huge bright red lipstick kiss mark on her cheek in the mysterious snapshot but from who we don’t know. Paris didn’t caption the pic with any explanations so we’re not sure who gave Cara a big ole kiss. Could it have been Paris? It’s very possible!

The new pic isn’t the first time Paris and Cara have hinted that they may be more than just friends. The two have been seen on a number of cozy dates together in the past few months and they often post fun-loving photos and videos of each other on their social media accounts, including one that showed them canoodling in bed while watching Netflix together.

Although they have yet to publicly confirm that they are in a relationship, we can’t help but cheer on their adorable PDA-filled moments. Paris is known for speaking her mind and after recently making headlines for possibly being a danger to herself, it’s good to see her happy and enjoying her life with someone she seems to care a lot about. We hope Paris continues to do what she loves with who she loves!

