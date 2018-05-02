Meghan Markle’s Brother Slams Her & Urges Prince Harry To Cancel Wedding: ‘It’s Not Too Late’

Meghan Markle’s brother has written a scathing letter warning Prince Harry about the actress. The bitter sibling thinks the royal should call the whole thing off!

Trouble is reaching boiling point for Meghan Markle, 36, just 17 days before she weds Prince Harry, 33. Her bitter brother Thomas Markle Jr., 51 (who hasn’t been invited to the royal wedding) slammed his sister in an open letter to the groom. He even urged the prince to cancel the big event, in the scathing message that was published by InTouch on May 2. Thomas – who has the same dad, Thomas Markle Sr., as Meghan – is furious that none of his family has been invited to the nuptials that will see his younger sister marry the sixth in line to the British throne.

Not holding his tongue in any way, shape or form, he told Prince Harry, “It’s not to [sic] late.” Writing that Meghan is “obviously not the right woman” for him, Thomas added, “As more time passes to your royal wedding, it [has] become very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history. I’m confused why you don’t see the real Meghan that the whole world now sees. Meghan’s attempt to act the part of a princess like a below C average Hollywood actress is getting old.” But why has the older brother, who has repeatedly defended Meghan in the press, turned on her? Well he lists the reasons in great detail. Not receiving an invitation is just one of them.

Thomas also accused the Suits star of bankrupting their dad who he alleged got into debt helping the actress break into Hollywood. He wrote, “She easily forgets it if wasn’t for my father she would be busing tables and babysitting to pay her old debt off.” Ouch! The hurt brother even claimed their dad won’t walk her down the aisle because he hasn’t even been invited! Thomas signed off the letter by writing, “Also you would think that a royal wedding would bring a torn family closer together, but I guess were [sic] all distant family to Meg.” Given that he and his other sister Samantha Markle are just two of Meghan’s family to blast her in the media it’s clear that Prince Harry is marrying into a family with more skeletons in their closet than his own!