Kylie Jenner Flaunts Abs & Booty In Wild Cutout Swimsuit On Vacay With Travis — See Pic

Kylie Jenner is living her best life on vacation and doesn’t care who knows it! The new mom shared a ton of snaps while lounging on the beach and we’re envious of her perfect post-baby bod!



Kylie Jenner has been working hard to get back her 20-year-old, sexy body since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, on Feb. 1. It certainly looks like she’s right back where she started in her latest bathing suit pics from her family getaway with Travis Scott and the baby! The lip kit mogul shared a series of photos of herself sitting on the beach in a cutout leopard print swimsuit, captioned “morning in paradise.” She had us all envious of not only her beach day, but her toned legs and taunt tummy! Kylie and her beau Travis took the Bahamas trip to celebrate the rapper’s 26th birthday, and of course, Stormi (and the nanny) tagged along.

Trav and Kylie were spotted together on a luxe yacht on Tuesday, for some mom and dad alone time, while their three-month old stayed back with the nanny. But, Kylie shared a snap with her adorable daughter on what is her first vacation, and the pair look like total beach babes! Kylie kept with her makeup free vacation look in the pic, and showed off her new freckles, while Stormi looked like she was in total relaxation mode, snuggled in her mom’s arms. Just hours before the adorable photo was posted, Kylie’s newest interview with the Evening Standard Magazine was released and in it, she raves about Stormi and motherhood. “I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun, I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” she told her interviewer, who happened to be big sis Kim Kardashian.

“Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs and also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am0,” Kylie added. Aw! Kylie is such a good mama!