Kim Kardashian Ignores Latest Kanye West Drama To Bond With Baby Chi In Sweet New Snaps

While Kanye West has been busy making controversial headlines, Kim Kardashian is focusing on the sweeter things in life — like her & Ye’s newborn daughter Chicago. This new video of the 2 of them will melt your heart!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Chicago West, 3 months, are SUCH a precious pair! Taking to Snapchat on May 1, the reality star shared two videos of herself cuddling baby Chi, and the clips are SO adorable! Above all, the newborn cutie is already growing super fast, and we cannot get enough of those cute chubby cheeks. In the clips, Kim used a bear filter followed by a flower filter as she held Chi in her arms. At one point Kim gushed, “Are you not the cutest?” right after showing a close-up of her daughter’s face.

The mom-of-three kept it casual in the shots by sporting a black zip-up. Meanwhile, Chicago was dressed in what appeared to be an all-white onesie. But while the videos were completely adorable, many fans speculated Kim was trying to distract people from her husband, Kanye West‘s, 40, latest drama. After all, the videos were posted just hours after Ye revealed to TMZ that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on pain medication following a liposuction procedure back in 2016.

Kanye also stirred up quite a bit of controversy in the same interview, which was televised. At one point he even said that slavery for 400 years “sounds like a choice” — seemingly implying that black people made the choice to be slaves for so long. “You were there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned,” Kanye said. After receiving major backlash for his comments, Kanye took to Twitter later that night trying to explain his thought process.

“[T]o make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved,” he wrote. “[T]he reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought. It was just an idea. [O]nce again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas.”

Despite any controversy though, Kim has made it clear that she’s sticking by her husband and supporting him no matter what. Just last week, Kim strongly defended Kanye on Twitter, saying that he’s a free thinker, and, basically, that everyone needs to calm the eff down. “He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive,” she said.

“Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time.”