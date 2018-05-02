Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Urging Tristan To Propose: Convinced Marriage Will Fix Relationship

Tristan Thompson has a choice to make: get down on one knee or get out! Khloe Kardashian has reportedly told Tristan that he needs to propose or their relationship is over.

Even after Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is reportedly going all-in on her relationship with her baby daddy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has told Tristan that he needs “to propose or get lost,” an insider tells In Touch. This ultimatum has left those in Khloe’s inner circle shook. “Friends can’t believe that she would consider giving him a second chance, let alone marry him,” a source tells In Touch.

“She forgave Lamar [Odom] for cheating,” the insider added, “and now she’s doing the same thing with Tristan. She thinks marriage will be the answer to their problems, even though it’s clear she can never trust them again.” True. Khloe and Lamar’s relationship was plagued with tons of problems, but she judging by what she did with James Harden, 28, KoKo may not be so forgiving. On an episode of her short-lived talk show, Kocktails With Khloe, she accused the Houston Rockets star of cheating on her. “So I was like great, this guy is in it for the long haul, let’s do it,” she said. “Found out he wasn’t and I got the receipts to prove it.”

Khloe is also upset that Tristan hasn’t publicly apologized for his multiple indiscretions. “It would go a long way to help her heal and save embarrassment if he just admitted what he did wrong to the world,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Tristan returned to social media on April 29, posting for the first time since his alleged cheating came to light. Instead of saying he was sorry or asking for forgiveness, he bragged about how he had a decent game in the NBA Playoffs. “Khloe feels just one tweet from Tristan, admitting his faults to the world, and saying how sorry he is, would make getting back together less complicated.

Whether or not Tristan proposes or apologizes, it seems this scandal is going to follow him throughout the playoffs. During the May 1 game between Tristan’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors, Tristan got ready to shoot some free throws. Suddenly, the thousand of Raptors fans began bombarding him with chants of Khloe’s name! Wow. Tristan wasn’t bragging afterwards, as he only put up 14 points as Cleveland barely won the game. It seems that both on and off the court, Tristan needs to do something – and fast.