Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Scraps Plans To Move Back To L.A.: Why She’s Staying In Cleveland

Is all forgiven after Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal? Khloe Kardashian has reportedly ditched plans to move home to LA and wants to create a life for her daughter in Cleveland.

After giving birth to daughter True Thompson in Cleveland, Khloe Kardashian wants her little girl to remain an Ohio native for the time being. She’s reportedly scrapped plans to move home to Los Angeles and wants to remain in the city where boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, plays NBA hoops. “She’s creating a life for her family in Cleveland,” a source tells PEOPLE magazine. “Khloe is in a really good place” and “feels whole” with her first child, the insider continues. There had been chatter that the reality star couldn’t wait to get home to Calabasas following Tristan allegedly stepping out on her with a strip club worker in NYC just five days before she gave birth on Apr. 12.

“The Tristan stuff hasn’t seemed to impact her substantially — at least not for now,” the insider says. “She is prioritizing, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she’ll deal with it as it comes, but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl.” Khloe and Tristan built a nursery for their little girl in his lakeside mansion in Cleveland and the Good American denim founder seems to be perfectly fine nesting there with her three-week-old daughter.

So far we haven’t got a look at little True yet and Khloe has been uncharictaristicly quiet on social media. Other than a Happy Birthday wish to sister Kourtney Kardashian on April 18, she’s only posted once to Instagram since her daughter’s birth. On April 16 she showed a pic of Tristan’s living room filled with pink balloon and roses and wrote “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Tristan’s Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors so for the time being he’s going to be splitting his time in Ohio and on the road. Should they make it to the NBA finals like the Cavs have in the past three seasons, that will spill all the way into mid June so it might be awhile before Khloe makes the move home to the West Coast.