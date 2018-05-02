Khloe Kardashian: How She Really Feels About Tristan Thompson Being Booed At Cavs Games

NBA fans have been on Khloe Kardashian’s side, booing allegedly cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson at games. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she feels about it.

Tristan Thompson has not been feeling any love from NBA fans following allegedly cheating on then-pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. He’s been getting booed during warm-up shoot-arounds before his playoff games for allegedly betraying the reality star. She’s got mixed feelings about how fans have been treating him. “Khloe has very conflicted feelings over Tristan being booed, she doesn’t know how to feel. On one hand she’s grateful that there are so many people out there that have her back and are ready to stand up for her. That’s amazing,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But at the same time this is the father of her child getting booed, she can’t help but feel a little protective of Tristan even after everything he’s done,” our insider adds. The 27-year-old was initially booed by his hometown fans after the cheating scandal broke. That’s died down now that the Cavs have been fighting for their lives in the Eastern Conference playoffs. But when Tristan hits the road he’s still getting hassled. When he was getting ready to shoot a free-throw at May 1’s game in Toronto against the Raptors, the Canadian fans started chanting “Khloe Khloe!” to distract him and get in Tristan’s head.

'Khloe' chants for Tristan Thompson in Toronto… pic.twitter.com/bbcZ1SNk6e — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 2, 2018

Tristan was photographed kissing a strip club worker then heading back to his NYC hotel with her just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on Apr. 12. Not only did it humiliate Khloe, it hurt the Cavaliers as a team as they were heading into the playoffs with the cloud of scandal around Tristan. It was super distracting and Tristan was benched entirely for three of the first round playoff games against the Indiana Pacers. He finally stepped up in their crucial game seven where he put up 15 much needed points and seems to be getting out of his slump. Still, NBA fans aren’t about to let him forget about betraying Khloe anytime soon. What a great way to get inside of his head!