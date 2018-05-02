Kanye West: Did Slavery Comments Stem From Disobeying Doctors’ Medication Orders?

After Kanye West stunned the world with his comments about slavery ‘being a choice,’ a new report claims he’s been off his meds! Is he going against doctor’s orders? Are his meds the reason he went off about slavery?

There may be some sort of an explanation behind Kanye West‘s bizarre comments about slavery, which he unleashed on May 1 while visiting TMZ. He’s reportedly not taking his prescribed medications and people close to him believe some of the comments he made were a result of that, according to the site. Those close to Ye’, 40, allegedly claim he’s talked about slavery in the past as a “metaphor,” and was “expressing himself” when he said “slavery was a choice,” during his visit to TMZ Live.

Ye’s meds have allegedly been an issue, as doctors aren’t quite sure what works and what doesn’t when it comes to treating him. Now, the rapper is taking the reigns when it comes to his treatment by self-regulating, according to the site. During his visit, Ye’ himself, even admitted he was going against his doctor’s orders, one of which was to take three pills per day. However, he said it messed with his way of thinking, therefore he has now decided to take just one or two pills a week.

Also, before Ye’s hospitalization for a breakdown in 2016, he admitted he was taking two pills at the time. Then, when he was discharged, Ye’ said he was given seven pills to take. “I was drugged the f–k up,” he said to TMZ employees.

Following his comments about slavery — which angered many celebs, including Will. i. am, 43 — Ye’ later tweeted his own reasoning behind his words. He tweeted, “the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea”.

Ye’s TMZ visit came after his near-two-hour interview with Charlamagne Tha God, 39, was released, where he discussed his breakdown, his current mental state, his relationship with Jay-Z, 48, and more.