Jennifer Lopez Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘Ellen’: ‘Oh No My Spanx’ — See Pic

Whoops! Jennifer Lopez proved she’s actually human like the rest of us and wears Spanx. We’ve got her adorable wardrobe malfunction, flashing the shapewear on ‘Ellen.’

Jennifer Lopez ‘s body is superhuman perfection, so it was a bit of a shock to find out she actually wears Spanx like mere mortals do. The 48-year-old triple threat appeared on Ellen on May 2 along with the rest of her NBC World of Dance judges, and her high slit blue skirt allowed a flash of her Spanx. She got up to mimic one of Derek Hough‘s signature hip-swaying moves and jutted out her right thigh to execute the action when her upper thigh revealed that she was wearing shapewear. “Oh my Spanx!” JLo adorably exclaimed upon the accidental flash as the audience went wild with applause. She wasn’t the least embarrassed in the moment as she actually took the time to adjust them underneath her skirt!

Being the true pro that she is, Jennifer didn’t let a little wardrobe malfunction slow her down. Instead she repeated the move but with less leg action so that her skirt stayed more in place and didn’t show as much skin. Eventually Derek got up to show off his hip-swaying ways the Jennifer had attempted and boy can he move! JLo hilariously made fun of herself afterwards, saying “If I didn’t have my Spanx showing I could have done it better.”

Host Ellen DeGeneres, 60, loved the moment, quipping “It was nice to watch you adjust them!” referring to the Spanx. JLo look absolutely incredible — as always — in skin-tight turquoise blue turtleneck bodysuit by Sergio Hudson and a matching skirt with a high front slit and an ice blue belt. For what it’s worth, she nailed her impersonation of Derek, as fellow judge Jenna Dewan, 37, exclaimed “Oh my god that is exactly him!” as Jen shook her hips and flung her arms out.