Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Slightly Raunchy Text A-Rod Sent Her During Their 1st Date

Jennifer Lopez says that Alex Rodriguez broke the ice on their first date in a sexy, but cute way. Find out what the ballplayer said to get her hot under the collar.

Jennifer Lopez, 48, has revealed the raunchy way Alex Rodriguez, 42, broke the ice on their first date in 2017. The singer spoke to Ellen DeGeneres, 60, on the comedian’s show for an appearance, which airs on May 2 – and we have a sneak preview. Ellen cheekily grilled the star about what happened – even though she clearly knew, because A-Rod previously told her. Jennifer said the retired baseball star claimed he didn’t know they were on a date, even though he asked her to go out for dinner. Jen told Ellen, “And then, afterwards, after we have this date he tells me, ‘I didn’t think it was a date. I didn’t know if you were seeing somebody or whatever.’ I said, ‘I wouldn’t have went out with you if I was seeing somebody else.’ He goes, ‘Well, I don’t know.’”

Anyway, A-Rod made it clear that it was a date when he stepped away from the table to go to the bathroom. She said, “That’s when he said it turned into a date… It was cute. It’s sweet… We were having this not date, according to him, and we’re eating dinner and whatever and getting to know each other. And then he leaves and goes to the bathroom for a second. And I’m just sitting there kind of just waiting like on my phone whatever…” Jen was doing what we would totally do at that point – texting her girlfriend to give her the lowdown on what was happening!

Well, we’ll let her take over the story. She told Ellen, “And then…he’s walking back towards the table and I see him going and my phone beeps. I think it’s my girlfriend and I look down and he goes, ‘You look sexy AF.’ And I was like, OK… He couldn’t say it… So I thought it was really cute.”

Never one to miss a punch line, Ellen pointed out, “He wouldn’t have said that at a business meeting.” We hope not! But the story of how Alex told Jennifer he liked her is pretty damn adorable and raunchy AF at the same time.