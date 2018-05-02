Honey Boo Boo’s Sister Pumpkin, 18, Gets Married In Las Vegas: See Mama June & More At Ceremony

After welcoming a baby girl in December, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon has tied the knot with fiancé Joshua Efird! The 2 had a nighttime ceremony in Vegas & her whole fam was there! See pics of her dress & more.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, is a married woman! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s, 12, older sister officially got hitched on April 30, according to footage obtained by TMZ. Pumpkin married her fiancé Joshua Efird, whom she had been dating for over three years. The two aren’t just newlyweds though — they’re also new parents! Pumpkin gave birth to their first child in December, a baby daughter whom they named Ella Grace. Pumpkin and Joshua had a Las Vegas ceremony and of course Honey Boo Boo was there along with Mama June, 38, and other family members. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS FROM PUMPKIN’S WEDDING.

In the photos, Pumpkin can be seen clear as day wearing a white wedding gown outside a venue at night. She’s surrounded by three friends. Another shot captures Honey Boo Boo and Mama June, who are wearing matching burgundy dresses. A man appears alongside them in a burgundy tux. After the nuptials, the whole gang reportedly hit up the Las Vegas Strip for dinner at Buca di Beppo. A TV crew was also present for the wedding, according to TMZ, so it looks like the happy event will be featured on the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Pumpkin and Joshua got engaged about two years ago after only dating for 9 months. Pumpkin was only 16 at the time and Joshua was 19. Despite the age gap, June reportedly approved of the engagement because the kids agreed to take things slow, and Pumpkin promised they’d wait until she was 18 to actually tie the knot. Pumpkin ended up announcing her pregnancy in August 2017.

“I’m really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I’m going to have to face,” Pumpkin confessed when revealing her pregnancy in a video posted on WE tv’s website. “I’m really nervous about having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha.” Ella’s birth ended up going smoothly though and, according to Pumpkin’s Instagram, she couldn’t be happier.

“God has truly blessed me with both of you,” Pumpkin gushed on her account in January, referring to Ella and her now husband. “I love both of you with every ounce of love my body holds. ❤️.” Aw! Congrats, Pumpkin and Joshua!