Is Rhaegar Targaryen Returning In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8? — Shocking Hint

Could it really be happening? One of the actors may have confirmed Rhaegar Targaryen’s return in the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ by posting a possible MAJOR spoiler on Instagram!

More Game of Thrones flashbacks may be on the way in season 8. Wilf Scolding, who plays Rhaegar Targaryen, may have leaked his character’s big return with just a simple Instagram photo. Wilf posted a photo of himself outside the Europa Hotel in Belfast, Ireland. You know what films in Belfast? Game of Thrones! The Instagram photo was quickly deleted.

Most of the Game of Thrones cast is currently filming the final season at Titanic Studios in Belfast. While Wilf could just be visiting friends in Belfast or on set, there is the possibility that he’s in Ireland to film more flashbacks! Maybe Bran will be traveling back to the past yet again. We need more Rhaegar Targaryen. That brief appearance alongside Lyanna Stark in the season 7 finale was not nearly enough.

Rhaegar’s appearance in the season 7 finale dropped the biggest bombshell the show has ever seen. Jon Snow is not actually Ned Stark’s bastard son, but the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark were married, so Jon Snow is not illegitimate. Up until season 7, Rhaegar had never been seen on the show before. The character is a major fan favorite from George R.R. Martin’s books, so fans definitely want to see more of him on the show now.

There is still so much backstory to unravel that involves Rhaegar Targaryen. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him pop up again. Will we get to see his death at the hands of Robert Baratheon? Did anyone else know of Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen’s existence? Game of Thrones’ final season only consists of 6 episodes, so there’s a lot to unpack before we bid adieu to the show forever. Season 8 will premiere on HBO in 2019.