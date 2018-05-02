Draymond Green Fires Back After Charles Barkley Slams Him: ‘Shut Up’ — ‘You’re Old’

After Charles Barkley said he wanted to ‘punch’ Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, the forward slammed the analyst’s comments in a post-game interview and called Charles ‘old!’

During halftime of Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans, TNT analyst Charles Barkley, 55, had something to say about how Draymond Green, 28, plays the game. “I want to punch him in the face so bad,” Charles said after seeing playback of Draymond and Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo, 32, getting in each other’s faces. Following the Warriors victors over the Pelicans, Draymond didn’t waste any time responding to Charles’ commentary. “If you feel that strongly about it, then punch me in my face when you see me,” Draymond said during a post-game press conference.

“If you’re not going to punch me in my face when you see me, then shut up,” Draymond continued. “It’s no different than somebody sitting behind a computer screen tweeting, ‘I’ll knock you out,’ and you never seen them in life. But he’s seen me a bunch of times, and he’ll see me again this year. Punch me in the face when you see me, or if not no one cares what you would have done. You old and it is what is. So if you ain’t going to punch me when you see me, then stop talking about it. Period.”

Well, that’s one heck of a response! How will Charles react to this? He’s probably not going to stay silent about it! The Golden State Warriors will play again May 4 in New Orleans, so the drama may be just heating up! Draymond finished Game 2 with 20 points and 12 assists. The team beat the Pelicans 121-116. Dray’s on a role right now, that’s for sure! Draymond and the rest of the Warriors have their eye on becoming NBA Champions yet again after winning the 2017 NBA Championship. Good luck, guys!