David Beckham Gives Brooklyn Biggest Kiss Ever, Proving Tom Brady Isn’t The Only Son Kisser

Awww! Victoria Beckham just shared the sweetest photo of Brooklyn Beckham surprising his dad David — and getting a big kiss. Take a look!

Today is David Beckham‘s birthday! The retired soccer star is 43 today and his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 19, decided to surprise him in the best way possible! The family’s patriach was dining with wifey Victoria Beckham and little Harper Seven Beckham when who should stroll in but Brooklyn! David is clearly surprised by the gesture and we have to say — his reaction is pretty great!

“What are you doing here?” the father asks over and over, clearly dumbfounded by Brooklyn’s surprise. That’s when David plants a kiss on his son’s cheek as he leans over his chair to give him a hug. Although we’re not certain, it sure looks like the famous dad gets emotional because it doesn’t look all that willing to let his son go. It’s really touching to see from one of the world’s most famous athletes. However, our favorite moment is when Harper says, “I didn’t know Brooklyn was going to be here.”

This touching video comes just months after another beloved athlete, Tom Brady, came under fire for kissing his son Jack Moynahan as well. The controversy began with Tom being filmed in a Facebook Watch documentary called Tom Vs. Time. In it, he gives his son a kiss on the lips. Then he requests another, all while Tom was shirtless and getting a massage. This caused quite a stir online with many fans. “Tom Brady is one of my five favorite people (including family members), but him making his son come back and kiss him on the lips for a longer time because his first lip kiss wasn’t long enough is some very very disturbing,” one wrote. Although it’s not a kiss on the cheek, maybe David’s sweet moment with Brooklyn lets Tom off the hook a bit. Regardless, happy birthday, David!