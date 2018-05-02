Cinco de Mayo Cocktails: 30 Recipes To Get Your Party On For Cinco de Drink-O

Cinco de Mayo only comes around once a year, so get ready to indulge in all of the tacos and tequila that your heart desires! We have the most amazing cocktail recipes for your Cinco de Mayo fiesta!

Casa Mezcal Lemonade

1 oz. Casamigos Mezcal

1 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

8–10 Mint Leaves

¼ Barspoon Activated Charcoal

½ Thick Rim of Black Lava Salt/Sugar

Top off with Lemonade

Mint Sprig

Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle herbs, add ice and shake well. Strain into collins glass and add fresh ice. Top off with lemonade and garnish with a mint sprig.

Anejo Julep

2 oz Patrón Añejo

.5 oz. Agave syrup

6 Mint leaves

In the bottom of a julep cup, muddle the agave syrup and mint leaves. Add crushed ice to fill. Pour Patrón Añejo over the ice and stir lightly to mix all the ingredients. Crown the drink with fresh crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Margo’s Mezcal Margarita

2 oz mezcal

1 oz fresh lime juice

3/4 oz agave syrup

1/4 Avocado

Chili Salt for rim

In a shaker tin, add avocado and ice. Shake to break down avocado. Add mezcal, lime, agave. Shake until cold. Rim a glass with chili salt. Strain over fresh ice. Don’t want to make it yourself? Go to Margo’ in Santa Monica, CA!

Spicy Paloma

½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

¾ part fresh ruby red grapefruit juice

¾ part fresh lime juice

½ part agave syrup

Jalapeño

Grapefruit

Lightly muddle ¼ grapefruit and 4 slices jalapeño in a shaker. Combine remainder of ingredients into the shaker over ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Mexican Mule

2 oz Casa Noble Reposado Tequila

2 thin slices jalapeño

1 Tbsp sliced ginger

1 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz simple syrup

Ginger ale or ginger beer

Dash bitters

Lemon wedge

Muddle jalapeño, ginger, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a shaker; add ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass over ice, top with ginger ale or ginger beer; add bitters. Garnish with lemon wedge.

Paloma Picante

1½ parts SVEDKA Grapefruit Jalapeño

¾ part grapefruit juice

½ part fresh lime juice

½ part simple syrup

1 slice jalapeño

lemon-lime soda

Combine ingredients, except lemon-lime soda, in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a Collins glass filled with jalapeño infused ice and top with soda.

Stillhouse Jalapiña

1 oz Stillhouse Original Whiskey

1 oz Stillhouse Coconut Whiskey

3 Pineapple Chunks

2 Lime Wedges

2-3 Jalapenos

Highball / Garnish: Pineapple Leaf

Add pineapple chunks, lime wedges and jalapenos into a shaker. Muddle and add Stillhouse Whiskeys and ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with a pineapple leaf.

Verde Paloma created by mixologist Ricardo Sandoval of Mexico City

1 1/2 oz. Tequila Don Julio Blanco

2/3 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz. Agave Syrup

1 Pinch Salt

5 Mint Leaves

San Pellegrino Pompelmo for Top

Cucumber and Mint for Garnish

Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice, agave syrup, a pinch of salt and mint leaves into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into an old fashioned glass over fresh ice. Top with San Pellegrino Pompelmo. Garnish with cucumber and mint.

Salted Plum Margarita Created by Morita Masako from Osaka, Japan

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

.5 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange

.75 oz Umeshu (Plum wine)

.5 oz Fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Plum preserves

1 Pinch salt

Lime wheel and mint leaf for garnish

Optional: Whole Ume (Pickled plum) for garnish

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a crushed ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with mint leaves, lime wheel and optional Ume.

Humo Verde

1 oz. Casamigos Mezcal

1 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

4 Basil Leaves

2 Thyme Sprigs

2 1” Slices Grilled Green Poblano Peppers

1” Grilled Poblano Slice and Dried Thyme

Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker and muddle herbs/pepper. Add ice and shake well. Fine strain into rocks glass and add fresh ice. Garnish with a grilled poblano slice and dried thyme.

Barefoot’s Punch of Peach Margarita

3 ounces Barefoot Moscato

1 ounce Tequila Silver

1 cup Frozen Peaches

1 1/2 ounce Apricot Nectar

1/2 ounce Fresh Lime

1/2 ounce Agave Nectar

1 cup Ice

Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend until completely smooth. Pour into a margarita glass. Garnish with a peach slice.

The Don Mama

2 oz Don Papa 7

0.25 oz peach liqueur

1 oz lemon juice

Top up with prosecco

Serve in a wine glass with edible flowers and ice.

Disarita

1 oz. DISARONNO

1 oz. Tequila

0.5 oz. Lime Juice

0.25 oz. Simple Syrup

Shake all ingredients, strain into a margarita glass. Garnish with lime slice.

Patron Agave Julep

2 oz Patrón en Lalique: Serie 2

.5 oz Old Rip Van Winkle 25 years

Floret of Chocolate Mint

3 drops of Chocolate Bitters

3 Key Limes

1 hand-made sugar rose

Sugar

Ice

Mandarina Rosa

2 parts Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila

2 part Fresh Squeezed Tangerine Juice

1 part Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

Rim glass with pink sea salt. Shake all ingredients together; double strain and serve straight-up in a martini or coupe glass. Garnish with tangerine twist.

Lemon Basil Margarita by Andrea Correale

1 ½ oz. tequila

1 oz. triple sec

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

½ oz. simple syrup

3 basil leaves, for garnish

½ sugar/½ salt mixture, for rim

Lemon rind, for garnish

Basil leaf, for garnish

Coat glass rim with sugar and salt mixture. Shake all liquid ingredients in a shaker. Pour over ice. Garnish with lemon rind and basil leaf.

Spicy Pink Watermelon Margarita

2 oz Código 1530 Rosa Tequila

3 oz Pressed Juicery Watermelon Lime Jalapeno Juice

3/4 ox Fresh Lime Juice

1/4 tsp Jalapeno-infused Agave Nectar

Fresh Jalapeño, sliced (optional)

Kosher Salt (as garnish)

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in the watermelon jalapeno juice, tequila, lime juice and agave nectar. Shake for 30 seconds. Garnish glass with salted rim and jalapeno slices if desired.

Oaxaca Dreams, courtesy of Resort Beverage Manager Chris Caldwell

1oz Patron Roca Silver Tequila

1oz Del Maguey Tobala

1oz Spiced Agave

1oz Persian Lime Juice

Combine Cinnamon Sticks (preferred Mexican Cinnamon), Cardamom, Ginger with Hot Water and allow to create a tea. Strain and blend equal parts Agave and Water until incorporated. Rim old fashioned glass with lime and salt half the rim. Build cocktail into a cocktail shaker and shake. Strain over ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

LA LUPE

3 dashes fire water

¾ oz lime juice

¾ oz pineapple syrup

¼ oz St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

½ oz Aperol

¾ oz Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

Shaken

Glassware: Rucks

Garnish: Dehydrated orange wheel

Sea of Cortez Available at Tijuana Picnic, NYC

1 oz lime juice

3/4 oz cassis

1/4 oz Grand Marnier

1-1/2 oz blanco tequila

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into coupe glass. Garnish w/ orchid.

Margarita de Mayo

2 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila

1 oz agave nectar

1 oz lime juice

Lime wedge

Place ingredients, except lime wedge, into shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass (salt rim optional). Garnish with lime wedge.

The Mezcal Margarita

2 oz. El Silencio Espadin

1 oz. Agave Nectar

Lime

Combine w/ Ice Shake and Strain.

Skinny Margarita at Petite Taqueria

Avon Silver

Cucumber

Apple cider vinegar

Aloe vera water

Agave

Summer Fizz

1.5 oz Don Papa 7

0.5 oz Ginger syrup

0.5 oz peach purée

0.5 oz lemon

1 egg white

Soda top

Dry shake, re-shake with ice, top with soda. Garnish with fresh ginger and lemon peel.

Saturday Spritz

3 oz. Lumina Pinot Grigio

3 oz. Ruffino Prosecco

1 oz. elderflower liqueur

Squeeze of 1 lime wedge

Add ingredients directly to a wine glass or highball glass filled with ice and gently stir. Garnish with 3 cucumber slices and a mint sprig.

Cinco De Derby at LeGrande Lounge at The Time New York

Makers Mark Bourbon

El Tesoro Tequila

Lime Juice

Simple syrup

Topped with ginger beer

3 dashes of Angostura bitters

Fresquila by Minibar Delivery

Fresca

2 oz tequila

1 oz lime juice

Lime wedge for garnish

Combine tequila and lime juice in a shaker filled with ice. Shake until chilled. Pour into a glass over ice. Top with Fresca and garnish with lime wedge. Enjoy!

Spicy Bull

1.5 oz. Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum

2 Slices of Jalapeño

.5 oz. Lime Juice

.25 oz. Simple Syrup

Pineapple Energy Drink

Grapefruit Juice

Muddle jalapeño in the bottom of a shaker. Add juices, rum, and syrup and shake. Strain into an iced rocks glass. Top with pineapple energy drink. Garnish with 3 jalapeño slices.

Cinco de Rosé

1/4 cup and 2 Tbsp sugar

1/4 cup and 2 Tbsp water

1 bottle Kim Crawford Rosé

1/2 bottle Ruffino Prosecco

Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita, can be found at Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails from Motif Seattle, A Destination Hotel (Seattle, WA)

2 oz house-infused cucumber and jalapeño el jimador

1 oz lime juice

0.5 oz agave syrup

0.5 oz triple sec

Salt and cucumber wheel for garnish

Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and salt.

After you’re fulfilled with all these fun cocktails (and probably have the drunchies) John Legend and Kumail Nanjiani’s favorite ice cream sandwich shop Coolhaus has a Cinco de Mayo special, just for you! Street Cart Churro Dough from Coolhaus is the perfect way to celebrate your post-drinking festivities and keep the party going! Order online TODAY! Happy Cinco!