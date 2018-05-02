‘Braxton Family Values’ Preview: Tamar Confesses She’s Celibate After Splitting With Vince

Tamar Braxton isn’t having sex in the wake of her split from Vince Herbert. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Braxton Family Values,’ Tamar’s sister don’t believe she’s actually being celibate! Watch now!

Tamar Braxton, 41, admits to her sisters that she’s celibate at the moment in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the May 3 episode of Braxton Family Values, and Traci Braxton, 46, doesn’t believe her! “You are lying like a rug — a Persian rug,” Traci says. Tamar says she’s been eating and going to the gym to cope, but Traci and her other sisters are still not convinced that Tamar’s being entirely truthful about the no sex situation.

“Vince has shown up with Tamar two of the last three times that we’ve been here so far, so all we know they could be back together,” Towanda, 44, notes. Tamar stresses to her sisters that she’s solely focused on her career and her adorable 4-year-old son, Logan, at the moment. Tamar knows she has to put her needs and desires aside to make sure Logan has everything he needs. “You have to understand my baby is 4 years old. His life has changed,” Tamar tells her sisters. “His attention with me is so important.” She wants to give Logan structure while she deals with the fallout from her split with Vince. She’s such a good mom!

“It’s really nice to actually have Tamar be real and open up about what she’s going through with Logan,” Trina, 43, says. “I really hope that this means she’s close to being more comfortable to talk to us about what’s really going on with her. If we can reconnect as sisters first, then maybe we’ll be able to address the elephants that are still in the room.”

Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.