Blac Chyna Loving The Pregnancy Buzz: Why It’s A ‘Turn On’ For Her & YBN Almighty Jay

Blac Chyna is thoroughly enjoying all the pregnancy rumors swirling around her and YBN Almighty Jay and thinks it’s increasing the passion in their relationship. Get the EXCLUSIVE details!

Blac Chyna, 29, loves all the major speculation going around that she’s pregnant with her 18-year-old beau YBN Almighty Jay‘s baby and in fact, she thinks it’s strengthening their new relationship! “Blac is not pregnant but she loves letting people think she is,” a friend of Blac’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She lives for this kind of attention. She knows it’s driving Rob [Kardashian] crazy, so she’s going to keep this rumor going for as long as she can. Plus, the rumors are a huge turn on for her and her boyfriend. He loves fantasizing about getting her pregnant, so any chance she gets to play into it she’ll take.”

While Blac is enjoying the illusion that she’s pregnant, would she ever consider really having a baby with her younger bf? “There’s a part of her that would love to have his baby, she’s crazy about him,” the friend continued. “But for now she’s happy with the way things are.” Although there’s a big age difference between the couple, they seem happier than ever whenever they’re out together in public so it’s great to know Blac definitely feels in tune with who she’s with!

In addition to the pregnancy news, Blac made headlines when she appeared to lose her temper with a stranger while at a Six Flags amusement park. The mother-of-two got pretty heated during the altercation and even tried swinging a plastic stroller at the fellow park-goer. Later on, she confirmed that she got into the messy situation because she was trying to protect her children when she felt they were being threatened. It seems her children are her number one priority so if Blac continues wanting more kids in the future, it’s probably safe to say she’ll do whatever she can to keep them safe!