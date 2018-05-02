Bella Thorne’s Hair Color Makeover: She Replaces Signature Red With New Dark Blonde

Bella Thorne is starting the month of May off with a new hair color! Check out her gorgeous new dark blonde tresses here!

Summer is right around the corner, so that means it’s time for a new look! A lot of celebrities including Selena Gomez, Maria Menounos, and now Bella Thorne are flaunting new hairstyles, and we are so here for it. Ditching her signature red tresses, Bella debuted a dirty blonde hair color via Instagram on May 2, and it’s quite a transformation. The Famous In Love star looks incredible with the balayage inspired style, and if our eyes aren’t deceiving us it appears she also got a little bit of a haircut too! Take a look at her makeover below!

As of lately, Bella has been killing the game when it comes to her style. Earlier this month, the 20-year-old actress took to Instagram again to promote her new clothing line Filthy Fangs, and the photo was to die for. Bella effortlessly posed in a cut-off white tee with the words “I’m cute” written across it showing off her incredibly toned abs. But, that wasn’t the only body part on display. She also gave fans a hot view of her underboob! It looks like Kim Kardashian isn’t the only celebrity who knows how to break the internet.

Nevertheless, we’re pretty obsessed with her new look, and we can’t wait to see more photos. However, her Instagram photos aren’t the only reason we love her. As we previously told you, Bella got pretty candid about her battle with cystic acne in an interview with Vogue. “There’s paparazzi parked outside my house at all times. I have to think about what I look like. If I go out without makeup, [they say] she must have been partying the night before, look at her skin, she’s wrecked. No, it’s because I struggle with cystic acne,” Bella said. And instead of letting trolls get her down, she’s staring a makeup line! What can’t she do?!