Ariana Grande Performs ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ & Drops Major Album News

Yes Queen! Ariana Grande’s May 1 appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ marked the broadcast TV debut of her new single ‘No Tears Left To Cry,’ and we’ve got the epic performance here for you to watch!

After taking some time out of the spotlight, Ariana Grande, 24, is back better than ever! The Grammy-nominated singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, and boy was it a show. For the first time ever, Ariana performed her newly released single “No Tears Left To Cry” leaving the audience speechless. Dressed in a pink two-piece with pearl accents, Ariana killed the stage with her angelic vocals. And just like in the music video, she styled her platinum blonde tresses in a high ponytail. We’re so here for this new look!

But, before her epic performance, the former Victorious star dropped some major news about her upcoming album, which is titled Sweetener. “It’s kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone’s life, or about somebody that brings light to your life, or sweetening the situation,” Ariana explained to Jimmy Fallon. She also let fans know some of the songs they can expect to hear– “No Tears Left To Cry, “R.E.M.,” “The Light Is Coming,” “God Is A Woman,” and “Raindrops,” which is the intro track. And although she didn’t reveal the release date of the album, she said she will be doing big things on the 20th of each month for three months in preparation. So, if our math is correct, the album will come out on July 20.

However, the best news of all came when she announced she will be performing at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. So, it’s clear that’s going to be one of the big surprises! Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for her upcoming album, and we’re glad to see her in much better spirits following the Manchester explosion at her concert in 2017.