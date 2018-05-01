Justify: 5 Things About The Horse Favored To Win The Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is right around the corner, and one horse predicted to win it is Justify. Before the ‘fastest two minutes in sports’ takes place, get to know about this horse superstar.

He’s the (current) odds on favorite to win the Kentucky Derby… At 3-1 as of May 1, Justify is the horse many expect to take the crown at the end of the 2018 Kentucky Derby on May 5. The Kentucky-native was trained by Bob Baffert, who also trained four past Kentucky Derby winners: Silver Charm, Real Quiet, Warm Emblem and the 2015 Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah. Will Justify add his name to that list of winners?

…and he’s just a “rookie.” The Kentucky Derby is a Grade I stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbreds, meaning that all the racers were born (foaled) in 2015. While most of the competitors were racing when they were two years old, Justify didn’t make his first start until Feb. 18, racings – and winning – a maiden special weight race. He’s only run two other races, winning both the allowance optional claiming and the Santa Anita Derby.

He’s starting from a lucky position. With 20 horses racing in the Kentucky Derby, the post position could make or break a horse’s chance at victory. He got a lucky break on May 1, when he drew the No. 7 post. On one hand, six horses have won the derby from the No. 7 post. On the other, the last winner was Street Sense in 2007. “We didn’t want the 1-hole, that’s for sure,” Bob Baffert told the Associated Press. “I was relieved when I saw him in seven.”

He hopes to break the Curse of Apollo. The last time a “rookie” – aka a horse that didn’t race as a 2-year-old – won the Kentucky Derby was in 1882, when a horse named Apollo came in first. So, Justify looks to break a 136-year-old dry spell. If he doesn’t do it, Magnum Moon, another “rookie” horse, could do it. “I think when the right horse comes along, it will happen,” said Magnum Moon’s trainer, Todd Pletcher, said per The New York Times.

He’s “foal-llowing” in the family business. Bad wordplay aside, Justify (like every horse in this race) lives up to the pedigree. His Sire – aka his Dad — is the horse with the unfortunate name of Scat Daddy. Scat Daddy, who was named after a Wall Street baker named James T. Scatuorchio, mated with Stage Magic to produce Justify. Scat Daddy won the Sanford Stakes and Champagne Stakes in 2006, while winning the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Florida Derby in 2007. Scat was a favorite to finish high at the 2007 Kentucky Derby, but he finished 18 after he was bumped to the back. Here’s hoping Justify can do his daddy proud.