Wendy Williams Slams Kanye West For Wanting Mom’s Surgeon On Album: Get Back On Your Meds

Wendy Williams continues to drag Kanye West! She said that he ‘is not well,’ on May 1! He needs to ‘get back on his meds,’ she said after Ye’ asked his late mother’s plastic surgeon to be on his album cover!

The Kanye West, 40, roast continues on The Wendy Williams Show, as the daytime host slammed the rapper for wanting to put his late mother’s surgeon on the cover of his forthcoming album. “Kanye, are you serious to use this man’s picture?… Really? For the cover of your album?” Wendy Williams, 53, asked. “Come on man, get back on your meds!” she said, later adding, “The man is not well.”

Kanye shocked his fans when he revealed that he asked Dr. Jan Adams — the former surgeon who performed numerous cosmetic procedures on his mother Donda in 2007 — to use his mugshot on the cover of his upcoming album, set for release on June 1. Kanye’s request, which he revealed on Twitter [go figure], was not a dig at Adams. Instead, it was a peace offering. The rapper wants to now “forgive and stop hating,” after a years-long grudge against Adams following Donda’s untimely death just one day after her surgeries.

Kanye shared a letter on April 30 [via Twitter], written by Adams to him, which thanked Ye for the offer. However, he declined. “Dear Kanye: Thank you for thinking of me for the cover of your next album. That is kind of you. I can truly say I have never been on an album cover before. I did do a product cover for Chanel Allure Cologne back in 2005… but never an album cover,” Adams wrote.

“Unfortunately, I have to decline at this time, and I ask that you cease and desist using my photo or any image of me to promote your album or any of your work,” he continues. “I don’t want to seem ungrateful… I just think that if in fact this conversion to love is genuine on your part… then it’s inappropriate to drag the negativity of the past with it,” Adams continued.

Despite Adams’ unwillingness to be on the cover, Kanye was grateful for his response. “Open letter from Jan Adams This is amazing. Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can’t wait to sit with you and start healing,” Ye tweeted, along with the letter.

Adams performed liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a breast reduction on Donda the day before she died in November 2007. An English professor, Donda died at the age of 58 after suffering complications from the elective surgeries after she was released from a California medical center. In 2008, it was revealed that Donda had died of heart disease while suffering “multiple post-operative factors” after plastic surgery, the LA. coroner said.

Adams later lost his medical license. However, it was not because of Kanye. — Adams had an alleged history of drunk driving convictions, which led to his license being taken. Additionally, from 2006 to 2009, Adams was named in eight medical malpractice lawsuits filed in Orange County Superior Court, according to The Orange County Register.