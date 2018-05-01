Yikes! Kristen Doute suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion special. Check out the explosive trailer here!

If you’re a fan of Vanderpump Rules, you know season six was one hell of a roller coaster ride. It kept viewers on the edge of their seats with Jax Taylor’s cheating scandal and epic meltdown on the finale, Stassi’s complex relationship with her boyfriend Patrick, and the rumor that James Kennedy slept with his best friend Logan. And just when you thought the show couldn’t get anymore tumultuous, the reunion proves to be just as insane. But, before we could even start uncovering the drama, Kristen Doute stole the show with her shocking wardrobe malfunction. “Kristen, Kristen, your boob is hanging out,” Tom Sandoval can be heard screaming in the preview.

And for those of you thinking Tom may be exaggerating, the camera pans over to Kristen to reveal her bare breast was literally hanging out. Shocked by the sighting, everyone screams in horror as Kristen quickly fixes her gown. Can you imagine?! Even Andy Cohen can be seen with his mouth wide open. However, Kristen’s moment wasn’t the only focal point of the reunion. After telling the cameras, “I don’t know, honestly, what people can come at me for,” Scheana Shay was in for quite a surprise when the entire cast slammed her behavior. So, in true Bravo TV fashion, Scheana dramatically walked off the stage crying.

“Why is this, like, harder than my divorce?” Scheana asks while her makeup crew attempts to wipe away her tears. It’s clear this reunion will be one to remember as Lisa Vanderpump herself can be heard saying “let the games start.” Nevertheless, we can’t wait to see how this all unfolds. The reunion officially airs Monday May 7 at p.m. on Bravo.