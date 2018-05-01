Tristan Thompson Reportedly Invited Side Piece Lani Blair To Playoffs Over Khloe Kardashian

He did what?! After Khloe Kardashian opted out, Tristan Thompson allegedly invited side piece Lani Blair to the NBA playoffs. Here’s what reportedly went down!

This is bold, even for someone who cheated on his pregnant girlfriend five times! Tristan Thompson, 27, is reportedly going public with side piece Lani Blair, and he’s doing it at his place of work. Khloe Kardashian, 33, The Cleveland Cavaliers star’s girlfriend and the mother of his newborn, reportedly handed him back the tickets she was supposed to use to cheer him on at the NBA playoffs. Rather than just passing them off to someone else, Tristan reportedly found someone to take Khloe’s place from the box: Lani!

“Khloe told him she isn’t going to any of his playoff games in Cleveland and gave him back his four box seat tickets,” a source told InTouch Weekly. “So Tristan gave the tickets to his sidepiece Lani! He’s crazy, crazy about Lani and isn’t trying to hide her. Lani’s been asking to come to his games to cheer him on for the longest time but Tristan always wanted to keep her in the background, until now. Khloe has no idea that Tristan did this and it seems like Tristan doesn’t care about her knowing either.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Tristan’s rep for comment on this story.

Dude…no. Take this report with a grain of salt. HollywoodLife heard EXCLUSIVELY from an insider that Tristan’s trying to win back Khloe after realizing what a terrible mistake he made by cheating on her. He thinks he can repair the damage he’s done with some extra romantic plans.

“Tristan is confident that he and Khloe can work things out with a little time on their own,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s not going to let her go without putting up a fight. When the playoffs are over Tristan wants to take Khloe away on a romantic getaway, somewhere remote and secluded, where they can work through their issues.” If he truly invited Lani to watch him at the playoffs using Khloe’s tickets, that doesn’t seem like it’s going to work so well.