Travis Scott Has ‘Stepped Up’ For Kylie Jenner Since Baby Stormi’s Birth: He’s ‘An Amazing Dad’

Travis Scott has turned into an amazing dad to daughter Stormi Webster. We’ve got details on how he really stepped up to make Kylie Jenner and their baby his number one priority.

Some fans were worried for Kylie Jenner, 20, that rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, might not make for the most present baby daddy. He has a smoking hot career and was away on the road during much of her pregnancy. But ever since their daughter Stormi Webster arrived on Feb. 1, he’s become a changed man. “Kylie and Travis are doing well. They are a great family,” a source tells PEOPLE magazine. “Kylie is very in love with Travis. He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up.” Kylie showed how much she adores and appreciates her baby daddy when she rented out all of Six Flags amusement park north of LA for his birthday party on Apr. 28. They had the entire place to themselves and ride roller coasters to alongside family and friends to their heart’s content. Why? Simply because Travis never been there and Kylie wanted him to experience it. How sweet is that!

When Kylie and sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, were both pregnant at the same time, people thought Khloe would have the more blissful post-baby life. She had been in a long term relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, since Sept. of 2016, the couple was madly in love and Khloe couldn’t stop gushing about how happy he made her on social media. Then days before she gave birth, Tristan’s cheating scandal hit. Now Khloe and Tristan are on the outs even though they welcomed daughter True Thompson on April 12, while Kylie and Travis have been nothing but super strong since Stormi arrived.

“He hasn’t been working much and is instead focused on spending time with Kylie and Stormi,” the source adds. “Kylie’s family is very happy with him. He is young, but acts much more mature. After all the Tristan drama, they are especially happy that they don’t have [similar problems] about Kylie. She loves being a mom and she is very happy with Travis,” the insider adds. In addition to going to Six Flags, Kylie and Travis have made sure to keep their romance alive on date nights, a Miami getaway, and Travis even flew Kylie back to his hometown of Houston to watch a Rockets playoff game. They may not have been together very long before Kylie got pregnant, but they’re a much stronger couple now than Khloe and Tristan currently are.