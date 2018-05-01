‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Parties With Scheana Shay After Split — New Romance?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s April 30 was very busy! Not only did he split from his ex, but he partied with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Shay, sparking rumors a new romance is brewing.

Fans are still reeling after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, got into a vicious fight with his baby mama Jen Harley, which was partly streamed live on Instagram. But hours after the April 30 physical altercation became a hot topic, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star blew off some steam while hanging out with other reality TV stars. Scheana Shay, 32, from Vanderpump Rules hosted a party at her condo to watch the finale of the hit Bravo show. And, of course, now there’s speculation that a new romance could be brewing between the two of them.

Never mind that they were not partying alone. There were plenty of other people in the condo. The reason we even know that they were in the same room is because Scheana grabbed her friend Kailah Casilla’s phone and started filming an Instagram story of the night. Over on The Challenge star’s Instagram page, Scheana told Kailah’s followers, “I mean, while watching the Vanderpump Rules finale, we have our own reality show in my condo.” It looked like a typical night hanging out with friends. At one point while playing Cards Against Humanity the perfect – and very hilarious – card popped up. Thank you Kailah for sharing the photo of Ronnie holding it up. It said, “MTV’s new reality show features eight washed-up celebrities living with…”

On a more serious note Kailah’s boyfriend Mikey P addressed the elephant in the room – Ronnie’s spat with Jen – in a caption of a Boomerang video of him with the MTV star, on his Instagram page. He wrote, “There are two sides to every story. I don’t give a f*** what you think you saw or heard or whatever. I’ve been one of @realronniemagro’s best friends for 10 years now. Don’t come at me with some bulls***, I ain’t tryna hear it. PIPE DOWN. #rideformydogs.”

As for those rumors of a possible romance with Scheana, they’re just pals, a source told E! News. The insider said, “They’re all friends and all hang out.” On April 20, Kailah posted a photo of them all smiles on another night together, just 10 days before Ronnie and Jen’s dramatic fight. So there’s our proof.