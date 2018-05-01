Kourtney Kardashian Reveals ‘Exactly’ What She Eats Every Day On A Meal Plan That’s Surprisingly Doable

Happy Monday! What better way to start your week than to follow Kourtney Kardashian’s 3-day meal plan. Find out everything she eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner here!

The Kardashians are known for their salad shaking skills, but did you know they actually eat them too?! On April 30, health guru Kourtney Kardashian announced she’ll be sharing everything she eats with a 3-day meal plan through her app on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Each day, Kourtney will upload her favorite recipes, which are surprisingly easy to replicate! I guess keeping up with the Kardashian isn’t that hard after all. For meal number one, Kourt introduced fans to a breakfast smoothie bowl, which is made with pineapples, bananas, kale, chia seeds, and bee pollen. Pretty simple, right?

Next, she gave her recipe for a citrus salad, which calls for a homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette for dressing. But, Kourt’s dinner by far sounds the most appealing. The KUWTK star recommended a salmon filet with a honey ginger glaze, which she explains she eats religiously “once a week.” If eating salmon once a week can get us a body like hers, we’re all for it! But, before you get discouraged, Kourt says cheat days are allowed. The mom of three– Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, admits to sometimes treating herself to ice cream and pizza. Phew!

However, clean heating isn’t the only way to achieve Kourt’s banging body. The reality TV star barely takes any days off when it comes to hitting the gym, and it’s evident on their show. Kourt, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian are often filmed taking at home workout classes with their personal trainer, and they don’t look easy! But, like they say, beauty is pain. Check back here to see more of Kourtney’s meal plan!