Khloe Kardashian Terrified Tristan’s Other Women Will Spill Her Secrets: ‘It Would Be Devastating’

Khloe has finally come to terms with Tristan’s cheating, but that doesn’t mean she’s stress free. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Khloe fears Tristan may have told his ‘other women’ intimate things about her!

If you’re a fan of KUWTK, you know Khloe Kardashian is a lover of love. And, as her sister Kim Kardashian said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 30, Khloe pours her heart into all of her romances, specifically her relationship with Tristan Thompson. But, being that Tristan cheated on Khloe with multiple women throughout her pregnancy, she now worries how much of her innermost thoughts were shared with the women he had affairs with. “Khloe fears what secrets Lani Blair, or other girls Tristan has been spending time with behind her back, may know about him, Khloe or the Kardashian family. When Khloe fell in love with Tristan, she opened up to him, made herself vulnerable and told him about her entire life,” a source close to the Revenge Body star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Khloe talked about her failures, her hopes, and her dreams. It hurts Khloe to think that Tristan may have betrayed her trust and shared some of her most personal feelings with a stranger,” our source continued. So sad, right? “If these women decide to share any personal information that Tristan revealed to them, it would be devastating to Khloe,” our insider added. We can’t possibly imagine how difficult this is for Khloe especially since she just gave birth to her and Tristan’s daughter True Thompson on April 12.

Plus, with new reports claiming Tristan invited Lani to his Cleveland Cavaliers playoff games, it’s hard to put anything past him. Nevertheless, we wish Khloe the best during this difficult time and despite the cheating scandal, we hope she and Tristan are able to get through this for the sake of their baby girl.