Kanye West Blames Taylor Swift For Why His Music Isn’t On The Radio In Wild Interview

Kanye West addressed his infamous Snapchat ‘moment’ with Taylor Swift, where Kim Kardashian exposed Tay’s approval of Ye’s ‘Famous’ lyrics. Now, he claims his songs were blacklisted from the radio after they put the singer on blast!

Kanye West, 40, thinks radio stations quit playing his tracks after his now infamous Snapchat feud with Taylor Swift, 28. “Really, ever since the Taylor Swift moment, it just, it had never been the same, the connection with radio. It’s like whichever powers that be, it was much harder after that,” he explained to Charlamagne That God during a shocking near-two-hour interview. He went on to say that his unexpected absence from the radio also had to do with him leaving Universal Music Group, as well as his lack of knowledge of “some element” of the radio. [Watch Kanye explain from the start of the interview to 3:30-minute mark].

Let Kanye explain: “And then also, LA, leaving Universal, like you know, he had that radio locked. So, if you’re an artist and you’re signed to a major label, you want to be on the radio. — Especially if you popular, if you’re poppin’. If you’re one of the most famous people on the planet and people love your music, and all the best artists in the world are coming to your concerts, and all friends is Snapchatting themselves at shows and you’re selling merch out like that, it just seems that radio should be in tact. And, it might be that there’s a piece of information that I was missing that wasn’t being expressed to me that I didn’t understand, because at the end of the day, someone’s controlling it. And, I didn’t understand it. But, the radio element was just one of the factors.”

As you may know, that “Taylor Swift moment” Kanye was talking about was the night Kim Kardashian, 37, posted videos to Snapchat which showed Kanye on the phone with Taylor, asking her permission to include her in his track, “Famous”. Ye’ rapped on the track, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. / Why? / I made that b–ch famous.” Taylor had previously denied she gave Kanye permission to rap about her, which is why Kim exposed her.

Kanye discussed a slew of personal topics with the radio host, including his breakdown, which led to him being hospitalized in an LA medical center. The interview opens with Charlamagne asking the rapper, “Where are you mentally,” after reports claimed he had a mental breakdown. “

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or as I like to say, ‘the breakthrough,'” Kanye said. — That was the first time ever that Kanye addressed the breakdown, and admitted that that was indeed what happened back in 2016.

Charlamagne then asked what Kanye believes caused the lapse in mental health. “Fear, stress, control, being in control, manipulation, like being a pawn in a chess piece of life,” Kanye explained. “Stressing things that create like validation that I didn’t need to worry about as much. It’s the concept of competition, and being in competition with so many elements at one time. A race against time; Your age; Are you getting old? The race against popularity on the radio. Khaled got this song, Drake got this song on the radio… St. Pablo ain’t even playing.”