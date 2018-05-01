Well, this is terrifying. Kanye West, a father of three, was forced to increase his security team after another rapper suggested he be attacked by gang members.



Kanye West, 40, has seriously upset a lot of people over his support of President Donald Trump, 71. In the latest bit of anti-Kanye news, rapper Daz Dillinger (formerly known as Dat Nigga Daz), declared war on Kim Kardashian’s husband by posting a disturbing video on social media. “National alert: all the Crips out there, y’all f–k Kanye up,” Daz says in the video, filmed selfie-style. “You see that mother f–ker, you f–k his a-s up.”

Hours later, Kanye was flanked by not one, not two, but three big, burly security guards when he met up with a friend for dinner in Los Angeles, California. Though Kanye looked unfazed by the threat as he rolled up in all black, it seems clear that he’s taking it very serious with his new security detail. Daz also called out where Kanye lives in the video, which has to have his wife, Kim, freaking out considering they have three small children at home. “Stay in Calabasas, ya hear me? ‘Cuz we got a Crip alert for Kanye. All the Crips out there — you see him, bang on his a-s, f–k his a-s up.”

@realdonaldtrump GAVE KANYEWEST A TAX BREAK LOL A post shared by DAZ DILLINGER (@dazdillinger) on Apr 25, 2018 at 8:43pm PDT

As you can see from the post above, Daz has been on Kanye’s case for a while now. On April 25, the rapper posted the above image with a caption suggesting that POTUS gave Kanye a tax break.