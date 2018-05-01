Watch
Kanye West Admits He Was Upset Jay-Z & Beyonce Skipped His Wedding: ‘Family’ Doesn’t Do That
Entertainment & News Writer/Reporter
If you’re ‘family,’ then you don’t miss Kanye West’s wedding. Ye’ admits he was ‘hurt’ by Jay-Z and Beyonce when they skipped his 2014 wedding. — Did he confront them? Why did they skip it? How are they today?…
“I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding,” Kanye West, 40, said about Jay-Z, 48, and Beyonce, 36, missing his nuptials to Kim Kardashian, 37, on May 24, 2014. In his most candid interview yet, with iHeartRadio’s Charlamagne Tha God, 39, Ye said, “I understand he [Jay] was going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding.” [Watch Kanye explain at the 20-minute mark].
When Kanye’s “idol,” longtime collaborator and confidant, and his “brother,” missed his special day, many reports claimed the two had major beef. In fact, some reports even said the beef was that Bey didn’t like Kim. And, the list went on — Bey and Jay don’t like the Kardashians; Bey and Jay were dealing with their own marital issues; These were just two of the rumors that swarmed the internet at the time. After Beyonce and Jay missed Ye and Kim’s wedding, neither couple addressed the absence, until now.
Charlamagne dug even deeper when he asked what the issue was at the time. “In the press it was Beyonce has a problem with Kim, or they don’t like all the Kardashian-type things, or maybe, now in hindsight maybe it was because had their own issues that they were trying to work out?” Charlamagne said.
Kanye explained: “I’m not sure, but I’m past it. But, at the time, I was hurt about it. I don’t think I ever asked him about it directly [missing the wedding]. Maybe talking through someone at work and that kind of thing.”
As for how Jay and Yeezy are today? — “We good,” Ye’ said. “We texting each other, it’s positive energy.” Although Kanye admitted that he hasn’t seen Jay, “I can feel him,” he said.
The interview then turned to Kanye’s now infamous rant about Jay during one of his concert right before his breakdown. During the show, Ye’ went off and said that Jay and Beyonce didn’t call to see if how Kim was doing after her Paris robbery. He also said that their kids [at the time], North [West, 5] and Blue Ivy [Carter, 6], had never had a playdate.
When Jay eventually responded, he admitted that Ye’ talking about his family went too far. During the sit-down, Charlamagne then asked Ye, “Did you go too far?”
“It depends on how you look at it,” Ye said. He further explained: “If we’re family and we’re brothers, and we are family, then it’s my family. If we’re business associates and this, then it was too far. Respectfully, you know… I’m not using this interview to put any negative things, but I gotta state my truth.”