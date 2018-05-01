Guess who loves the ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ meme as much as we all do? Justin Timberlake! JT opened up on ‘Ellen’ about the iconic meme for the first time, and NSYNC fans are gonna freak. Watch here!

We love Justin Timberlake, but dude’s timing is just terrible! The former NSYNC-er, 37, appeared on Ellen just 24 hours after the annual day celebrating the iconic “It’s Gonna Be May” meme (April 30)! But at least he’s acknowledging that. Luckily, he still talked about becoming a walking, talking meme during his appearance on May 1. “It’s not gonna be May anymore,” Justin joked when Ellen DeGeneres talked about his timing. Boooo!

“I don’t know [when it started], but I love it,” he said, before launching into how great his sex life is with his beautiful and wonderful his wife, Jessica Biel, and how much he loves his adorable three-year-old, Silas. We’re totally not jealous. What are you talking about? If you’re unfamiliar with the “It’s Gonna Be May” meme, first — where have you been for the past 18 years? Kidding! Some of you probably weren’t born yet! Ugh, that hurt to type.

Here’s an explanation: for whatever reason, in the classic NSYNC song “It’s Gonna Be Me”, every time Justin’s given that line, it sounds like “may” instead of “me.” None of the other members, like J.C. Chasez, for example, pronounce the word that way. And sometime between now and 2000, when the song was released and Justin was just a ramen-headed lad, a beautiful meme was born. Every April, NSYNC fans and the people of the internet get ready for the last day of the month…right before it’s going to be May. Listen to the song HERE to realize why this is so important!

While his appearance on Ellen was the first time Justin actually addressed the meme, the band has embraced it in the past. NSYNC finally got their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30! How perfect is that? The NSYNC guys are rarely all in the same place at the same time, but got together to accept the honor. And yes, one of them made that joke. During the ceremony, JC grabbed the mic and told the crowd, “By the way, in case any of you didn’t know, tomorrow…it’s gonna be May.” Justin fist pumped. He wasn’t lying when he told Ellen that he loved it!