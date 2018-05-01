Fabolous & Emily B Reportedly Living Together After Alleged Assault: Will She Drop Court Case?

One month after Fabolous was arrested for allegedly attacking Emily B, the two are living under the same roof once again, according to a shocking new report. Will she still press charges against him?

It seems that Fabolous and Emily Bustamante just can’t quit each other! Although the two are in the midst of a legal battle, they’re reportedly still living together, according to a shocking report from TheJasmineBrand. “The public doesn’t really know this, but they live together again,” a source tells the site. “They were back together shortly after the situation blew up on social media.” This comes just weeks after Fab turned himself into police in Englewood, New Jersey at the end of March, after they were called to his & Emily’s home for a domestic dispute.

The rapper was charged with aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat. In her court documents, Emily claimed that Fab got physical with her, and alleged that he punched her in the face, eventually causing her to lose her two front teeth. The alleged assault reportedly stemmed from an incident in early March, when Fabolous “became enraged” at his longtime girlfriend when he found out she had taken a trip to Los Angeles via Instagram. At the time, he allegedly threatened to kill her, which left her fearing her life.

This is reportedly what led Emily to call her father and brother to her home at the end of the month, as she wanted their help in removing two handguns that she was terrified would be used against her. When Fabolous arrived home to see Emily’s father and brother at the scene, he allegedly threatened that he “had a bullet for them, and the police were called.

Fabolous was supposed to appear in court in April; however, his lawyer asked the North Jersey judge for a delay at the last minute. He is now expected to show up at some time in mid-May, according to Bossip. However, it’s unclear if Emily still plans to press charges amidst this latest development that the two are reportedly still living under the same roof. They were also reportedly seen at Coachella together in April.