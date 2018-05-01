Evan Felker & Estranged Wife Were ‘Trying To Have A Baby’ Just Before He Met Miranda Lambert

Evan Felker and his estranged wife Staci were reportedly trying to have a baby before he met Miranda Lambert. We’ve got the details on how Staci’s family dream was dashed by his alleged cheating.

Miranda Lambert, 34, didn’t just allegedly break up a marriage by reportedly starting a romance with married tour mate Evan Felker, 34. The Turnpike Troubadours singer and his wife Staci had reportedly been trying to start a family when he went on the road and allegedly fell for the country superstar. The pair wanted to have a baby and “They did not have martial problems, so Staci did not think anything would happen,” a source tells Us Weekly. “He went on tour and he did not come home.” To make matters even more heartbreaking, Evan allegedly ghosted Staci, who he had been married to for 18 months.

Evan “did not get on his flight home and did not answer Staci’s calls” after finishing up his tour dates with Miranda according to their source. The insiders claims that after being in the dark for a few weeks, Staci found out Evan was divorcing her from a local newspaper! Court documents have showed that it was Evan who filed to end their marriage. “He completely shut Staci out,” the source tells Us. “Two months later — after Staci put it all together — he confessed everything.”

From Staci’s Instagram account it was pretty clear she was happily married to Evan up through January of 2018, just as Evan headed out on tour with Miranda. In a Jan. 18 photo she showed her husband curled up on her lap and captioned it “January is too much work & not enough #EvanFelker.” Poor thing! She was at home missing her husband while he was out on the road allegedly falling for Miranda! In a Feb. 19 photo goofing around with friends she clearly had her wedding band on her ring finger.

While Staci hasn’t mentioned the breakup of her marriage on her IG account, she still goes by Staci Felker and has loving pictures of her now-estranged husband still on her page. It seems like things might have taken a turn around March 8, when she wrote in a post “Love and light to everyone out there – May you be so lucky to know women like those in my life should you ever fall on or get shoved into hard times. Warm, loyal, strong, talented, moral, smart, funny, affectionate and patient women who have Gal Gadot level abilities of saving me.” Ever since the split she’s just posted photos alongside pals and has made no further mentions of Evan.