Cardi B Throws Shade At Nicki Minaj: When Was She ‘Nice’ To Me?

It looks like Cardi B is done trying to be subtle about her beef with Nicki Minaj — because she totally called her fellow rapper out in a new Instagram comment. See it here.

The feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj is raging on! Cardi responded to a fan comment on Instagram that made it pretty clear she isn’t too fond of the “Chun-Li” rapper. The commenter wrote, “You wanna comment to everything but what you need to. Answer why you got such a pressure with nicki when she was so nice to you h*e,” and Cardi didn’t hold back in her response. “Nice how? Tell me?” she wrote. YIKES! At first, the beef between Nicki and Cardi was just contrived by the fans, but now, it looks like it’s the real deal.

When Cardi B burst on the scene in 2017, it was widely speculated amongst fans that Nicki was jealous of the up-and-comer stealing her spotlight. However, the ladies denied any reports of a beef at the time, and seemed to confirm they were totally cool by appearing on the Migos track “Motorsport” together. When Cardi did an interview after the song’s release, though, she hinted at some drama between herself and Nicki. “When I [first] heard the track, her verse wasn’t finished,” Cardi said. “It was not the verse that’s on it right now.”

A few months later, Nicki’s alleged original verse was leaked, in which she called out Cardi in the lyric, “If Cardi the QB, I’m Nick Lombardi” (a reference to the legendary Green Bay Packers coach). She discussed the situation in an interview that same week.

“The only thing that Cardi really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after “Motorsport,”” Nicki explained. “I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, ‘Thank you.’ The first interview she did after “Motorsport” came out, it really hurt me. She looked so aggravated and angry. And the only thing she kept saying was, ‘Oh, I didn’t hear that, I didn’t hear her verse.’ I was like…’What?'”

Later, Nicki went on Twitter to confirm that her “Motorsport” verse was changed to omit Cardi’s name…but assured fans it was NOT her idea. “How can you say someone changed their verse & forgot to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t “change” my verse?” The feud is on, you guys!