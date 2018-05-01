Blac Chyna Slams Engagement Rumors By Flashing Ringless Hand — But Ignores Pregnancy Report

Blac Chyna is addressing the rumor mill by making it clear that she’s not engaged, but what about reports she’s having her third baby?

Blac Chyna, 29, wants to clear something up. She’s not engaged to her 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay! How do we know? Well she just flashed her left hand in an Instagram video. While her hand was dripping in bling (she was wearing three huge diamond rings) she wasn’t wearing one on her wedding ring finger. Of course, technically, she was showing off her silver nails, which were on point! But what everyone noticed is that – nope – there was not an engagement ring in sight.

Rumors that Blac Chyna was planning a trip down the aisle were fueled on April 10 when her young lover posted an Instagram photo of her, with a proposal as a caption. He sweetly wrote, “Will you marry me?” Maybe this is her answer. But Blac Chyna, what we really, really want to know is if you’re going to have another baby. The mom is said to be pregnant with her third child, according to a Page Six report. She already has a 5-year-old son – King Stevenson – with rapper Tyga. She also is mom to Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 1. But if she is pregnant she may be following in the footsteps of Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, by keeping it under wraps for as long as possible.

That doesn’t mean her fans aren’t demanding an answer. One person commented on a selfie she posted on Instagram, “ARE YOY [sic] PREGNANT YES OR NO???!??” Others mocked the alleged baby father’s age.

Loving my nails thanks @teananails A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 30, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

One fan slammed Blac Chyna for not waiting until her boyfriend “was a little older” and accused her of being “whack for this stunt.” Not everyone was keen to know, if Blac Chyna is pregnant though. One fan wrote, “Mind y’all business. If she is, so what? She can afford to take care of another one and he can too…” The salty fan added, “Y’all don’t have to raise the baby. They do.” Good point!