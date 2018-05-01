Ada Vox Reveals She Quit Day Job To Sing Full-Time: Will Start Touring & More Big Plans

‘American Idol’ might be over for Ada Vox, but the superstar in the making just revealed she still has major plans to become the performer she’s always dreamed of being!



Sadly, Ada Vox is no longer competing on American Idol — but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of her just yet. Ada, a drag queen whose real name is Adam Sanders, stole the hearts of America when she made an epic comeback to American Idol for the 2018 season. Adam originally auditioned in 2013 but didn’t make the cut. However, when he returned as Ada five years later, the drag queen made it all the way to the finals. So, what’s in store for Ada now that she’s no longer charming viewers on American Idol every week?

“Oh, gosh! The real work starts after the competition, and this is after the competition for me. So now it is time to get on my grind and starting to be a real working girl,” Ada shared in an interview after her American Idol elimination. “So my day job is gone and now I am going to be doing this! This for as long as I can, because I want to live my dream and I want to live well doing it. So, I am planning to make a full career and I am starting to plan a tour already.” That’s right, Ada is going to keep performing and might even be coming to a town near you. How exciting!

Ada added, “I have been working on something for the last couple months so we have some U.S. dates and Canada dates and Australia dates and I have so many great things coming around. I have a booking manager so it’s really great! This show has really taken everything off as I wouldn’t have been able to do it on my own.” We’re so happy for Ada and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her — and Adam!