Lil Lonnie: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Shot & Killed In Mississippi
Hip-hop fans are mourning the death of young artist Lil Lonnie. The shocking killing is especially heartbreaking given his positive message and amazing talent. Find out more about him, here.
Hip-hop fans were left heartbroken when news broke on April 30 that rising star Lil Lonnie was gunned down the night before. The death especially surprised residents of Mississippi, where the 22-year-old was a local hero. Lil Lonnie was shot while he was driving along Montebello Drive in Jackson. He was declared dead at the scene. There are no known suspects and the death is a mystery for those who know the star who was vehemently against glamorizing crime. Here are five things that you should know about Lil Lonnie:
- Lil Lonnie died at the crime scene after being shot multiple times. Police say he was driving with a female passenger whose name has yet to be released. Thankfully – and miraculously – she was unharmed even though the car the rapper was driving crashed into a house, according to WDAM, which reported that cops arrived at the scene at 10:30pm local time.
- His real name was Lonnie Montrel Taylor. He was attending Jackson State University at the time of his death, where he majored in mass communication. In a 2016 interview with DJ Smallz, the rapper discussed the importance of education and vowed to finish his degree. He said, “I’m no dropout. Still in college,” he said. When asked about juggling his music career with his studies he said, “You can do anything – just balance everything out. That’s what it’s all about – balancing school, then music.” He added, “I’m physically in class, with people who know me… It’s normal to me.”
- Despite being a devoted student Lil Lonnie found time to release the mix tape They Know What’s Goin’ On. It became the top downloaded independent mixtape of Live MixTapes of 2015, according to XXL. The track “Colors” helped him make a name for himself nationwide, according to the Clarion Ledger.
- Family was important to Lil Lonnie. Sadly his mother died when he was young but he was taking care of his dad and financially helping his siblings, the Clarion Ledger reports. In fact, in a December 2017 interview with Thisis50, he vowed to buy his family a house with the first “mega check” he received. Sadly that doesn’t seem to have come to pass.
- Lil Lonnie was no gangsta rapper. When jokingly asked during the same interview if he was selling drugs, he said, “I don’t do none of that. I’ve got morals that I stand by.” In his interview with DJ Smallz he opened up about the state of crime in Jackson. Asked what there was to do in the city, he said, “There’s nothing… nothing to do; nothing but a whole bunch of robbing. Everybody’s just, I mean that’s all it is, just robbing and killing and all this, that’s all that’s going on.”Sadly Lil Lonnie’s life was cut short by violence but we hope his message to the youth will live on. During the same interview he said he would tell young people, “Don’t do drugs. Go to school. Be something.” We send our condolences to his family.