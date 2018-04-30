Lil Lonnie: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Shot & Killed In Mississippi

Hip-hop fans are mourning the death of young artist Lil Lonnie. The shocking killing is especially heartbreaking given his positive message and amazing talent. Find out more about him, here.

Hip-hop fans were left heartbroken when news broke on April 30 that rising star Lil Lonnie was gunned down the night before. The death especially surprised residents of Mississippi, where the 22-year-old was a local hero. Lil Lonnie was shot while he was driving along Montebello Drive in Jackson. He was declared dead at the scene. There are no known suspects and the death is a mystery for those who know the star who was vehemently against glamorizing crime. Here are five things that you should know about Lil Lonnie: