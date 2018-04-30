Wendy Williams Warns The Situation’s Fiancee Not To Marry Him Before Jail: ‘Give Back The Ring’

Wendy Williams thinks it’s ‘a terrible idea’ for Lauren Pesce to marry ‘The Situation’ as he faces up to 5 years in prison for tax evasion! ‘He’s got no money,’ Wendy said before warning Pesce to return her ring!

Wendy Williams, 53, thinks Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 35, and Lauren Pesce‘s engagement has bad news written all over it! “I’d give that ring back in the name of love,” Wendy said on April 30 during an attempt to warn Pesce that she shouldn’t marry the Jersey Shore star. “You’re going to have to think long and hard,” Wendy said of Pesce about her future with Sorrentino. “I think it’s a terrible idea to marry him as he goes into jail! They’ve been together for 10 years… If their love should last during his stretch then it’ll be there when he gets out.”

The reality star is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to tax evasion in a New Jersey federal court in January 2018. He now faces up to five years in prison, and will reportedly be sentenced on June 20. Wendy warned Pesce what could happen to her marriage if Sorrentino has to serve the max sentence. “You don’t know how jail is going to change this man… He might come out and be aggressive,” Wendy said. “By the time he gets out, you’ll be 40. Your best baby-making years, and you don’t know whether he’s going to be employable after that. And, [by the time he gets out], no one’s going to care about Mike The Situation… He might go in there [to jail] and start pitching for the other team and now you’re married.”

As the talk show host closed out her Hot Topics segment with her rant about Sorrentino and Pesce, she said that the Jersey Shore star shouldn’t have purchased the ring in the first place! “There he goes spending money! You owe us money! Why are you spending money on her?” Wendy argued. “This fame and that money doesn’t last forever. He’s got no money. He owes money. I don’t know what she does for a living, but hold him down, and that doesn’t pay. It’s just bad,” she continued.

The college sweethearts announced their engagement on social media on April 26, with a collage of photos from the special moment. Sorrentino popped the question in Miami with a 3-carat cushion cut diamond, set in an 18-karat rose gold and platinum setting, accented with pink diamonds, worth around $65,000, he told Us Weekly, who was first to report the engagement news.

Sorrentino and pesce have been together for nearly a decade, and she stuck by his side as he battled prescription drug abuse, which led to two rehab stints over the years. Today, Sorrentino is 28 months sober. He currently stars in MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation.